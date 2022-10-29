All roads lead to Moses Mabhida Stadium

The streets of eThekwini and surrounding areas are abuzz with activity, with many heading to Moses Mabhida Stadium to witness President Cyril Ramaphosa officially hand over a certificate of recognition to AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

President Ramaphosa issued the certificate to His Majesty earlier this year, and will, in accordance with a wish expressed by the Royal Family, formally hand over the certificate of recognition in today’s ceremony.

Cabinet Ministers, KwaZulu-Natal senior government officials, politicians and ordinary citizens are already at the stadium, as scores more stream into the venue.

Although the King has made several public appearances, for many, this is the day they have been waiting for to see their King.

The certificate handover ceremony of the ninth AmaZulu King takes place after King Misuzulu ascended to the throne following the passing of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March last year and the subsequent passing away of the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.

Misuzulu was recognised as the King-elect of the AmaZulu nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consultation with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the then Premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

His Majesty King Misuzulu officially ascended to the throne of the Zulu Kingdom at the coronation held at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. The occasion included the customary ceremony of ukungena esibayeni. Before the ceremony, he took part in a ritual where he hunted and killed a lion.

One of King Misuzulu’s first official public event was the Battle of iSandlwana in January this year, where he addressed the commemoration of the Battle in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal.

He also visited areas affected by floods. In September, he hosted the Umkhosi Womhlanga, the Reed Dance at EmaChobeni Royal Palace.

Jabulani Sikhakhane, from KwaMashu, told SAnews that today it is an important day for the AmaZulu nation.

“Today we are happy as a nation because we now have king and a leader. A nation without a leader is a lost nation,” Sikhakhane said.

Sikhakhane said every nation needs to have a king, as they lead and give direction to their decendants.

Echoing the same sentiments, Siyamthanda wa kaMagwaza said it is indeed a big day for their nation.

“I felt I should leave everything behind and come witness this big day,” Magwaza said.

For Gugulethu Sibanyoni, a street vendor from Inanda, who sold fresh fruit and sweets at the stadium, appreciated the opportunity presented by the occasion for small business.

“For us small business people, it is a big day because this is where our businesses flourish.”

The certificate recognises His Majesty King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini as the King of the AmaZulu in terms of Section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, No.3 of 2019.

Today ’s ceremony takes place under the theme, 'Liphumile ilanga KwaZulu – The sun has risen on the Zulu nation’. Current and former Heads of State and Government, and traditional dignitaries from across the African continent and the world at large are expected to attend. – SAnews.gov.za