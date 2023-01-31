Alexandra High School pupils suspended over food ruckus

Alexandra High School pupils involved in a lunch time food ruckus at the school, have been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

This comes after a video went viral on social media displaying the unacceptable behaviour by the pupils at the school on Monday, 26 January 2023.

According to an official report, learners had to queue in the order of their grades to receive lunch.

“The lunch that was being served was uPhuthu and milk, which is the learner’s favourite meal. Given the excitement for the meal of the day, some learners became impatient in the queues. They allegedly began pushing and shoving other learners, causing a ruckus in the queues and disturbing those who were being served.

“Amid this commotion, senior learners reportedly grabbed the pot of food and dragged it away to dish up for themselves. In the process, the food that was meant to benefit other learners was spilled out, and further commotion was incited,” the Gauteng Department of Education said in a statement.

The department said that the main culprits were identified in the morning of Friday, 27 January 2023, using surveillance footage at the school.

These learners have since been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing that is scheduled for today.

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, said that he is disappointed by the behaviour displayed by the learners who destroyed food meant for learners.

“The School Nutrition Programme plays a vital role in the wellbeing of our learners. As such, it must be treated with respect and remembered as an initiative that is meant to benefit all learners equally,” Chiloane said. – SAnews.gov.za