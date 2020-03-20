Aircrafts dispatched to evacuate German nationals in SA

Friday, March 20, 2020

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has noted the German government’s plans to evacuate the 1 243 German nationals on board AIDAmira Cruise ship in Cape Town.

The German government has dispatched four chartered aircraft for the evacuation mission.

“The crew will not be permitted to disembark the plane but will wait for the arrival of the German nationals, who will be escorted from the AIDAmira on to the plane.

“The timelines will be confirmed by the German Embassy, however, the plane’s permit numbers have already been issued,” the Department of Transport said in a statement.

The AIDAmira’s more than 1 700 passengers and crew have not been able to disembark since Monday, 16 March 2020, following the discovery that some of the passengers had come into contact with someone who showed symptoms of the Coronavirus.

All passengers have since tested negative of COVID-19. – SAnews.gov.za   

Most Read

Coronavirus 101

16623 Views
17 Mar 2020

COVID-19 regulations limit alcohol sale hours

5183 Views
19 Mar 2020

Stats SA suspends fieldwork amid COVID-19

1917 Views
20 Mar 2020

State of Disaster regulations gazetted

7383 Views
19 Mar 2020

COVID-19: Police lay down the law

1034 Views
20 Mar 2020

SA now has 51 Coronavirus cases

103554 Views
15 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook