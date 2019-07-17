Agreement to improve maritime search and rescue

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has facilitated the signing of the Multilateral Search and Rescue Agreement by the Angolan Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rui J. Carneiro Mangueira, at the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“The objective of the Multilateral Search and Rescue Agreement is to ensure cooperation between signatories – Angola, Comoros, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa – in pulling together resources to improve maritime search and rescue in the region.

“The signing of the agreement was a watershed moment, as Angola was the last outstanding signatory,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

The IMO is a United Nations specialised agency, whose chief objective is to set international standards for safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping.

The IMO Council’s 122nd session is currently underway at the organisation’s headquarters in London, until 19 July 2019.

Following that engagement, the Minister met with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of Federal Transport Authority, Dr Abdullah Belhhaif Al Nuaimi.

The Minister and his counterpart discussed the strengthening of relations, the future of the maritime industry, common goals in the sector, opportunities for collaboration and World Maritime Day Parallel Events. – SAnews.gov.za