Africa’s Travel Indaba showcases tourism as driver of growth and jobs

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

South Africa’s tourism sector is regaining momentum, with President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring that tourism is far more than an economic driver - it is “a living expression of people”.

Addressing delegates at Africa’s Travel Indaba currently underway at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban, the President praised the resilience of the sector and the partnerships that helped it weather some of the toughest years faced by the global tourism industry.

“We take pride in the resilience of the tourism sector. We take pride in the partnerships that have carried us through some of the most challenging years the global tourism industry has faced,” Ramaphosa said.

The President revealed that South Africa welcomed 10.5 million international visitors last year, describing it as a strong indication that global travellers are rediscovering the country with renewed enthusiasm.

As part of efforts to unlock even greater tourism growth, Ramaphosa said South Africa is working with neighbouring countries to advance the SADC Tourism UNIVISA, which would allow seamless travel across SADC member states.

“When Africans travel within Africa, it strengthens economies, deepens cultural ties and builds a more integrated continent,” he said.

Government is also expanding one-stop border posts and developing cross-border tourism itineraries aimed at showcasing the richness and diversity of the region. Ramaphosa emphasised the need to promote South Africa’s unique cultural, historical and natural attractions, saying he was encouraged by the growing response to this call.

Highlighting Durban’s evolving tourism landscape, the President noted that the City of eThekwini recently unveiled statues of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, adding two new attractions to the city’s tourism offering.

“This demonstrates the importance of expanding and diversifying our tourism offering, catering to a broad range of domestic and international travellers,” he said.

Ramaphosa stressed that rising tourism figures translate into real benefits for ordinary South Africans.

“The increases we have seen in tourism figures are not merely of statistical interest. They represent families supported, small businesses revived and communities that are being uplifted,” he said.

According to Statistics South Africa, the tourism sector now accounts for nearly one million direct jobs in the country, meaning around one in every 18 workers is directly employed in tourism.

The President also hailed Africa’s Travel Indaba as one of the continent’s most influential tourism platforms. Last year’s event drew about 10 000 delegates and more than 1 300 exhibitors, showcasing the best of African tourism while contributing to local economic and social development.

“The benefits are felt not only in boardrooms but also in small businesses, township enterprises and the homes of ordinary South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that tourism growth depends heavily on connectivity, with South Africa strengthening its tourism presence in China, India, Southeast Asia, Mexico and Brazil - all rapidly growing outbound travel markets.

“Our new visa reforms, including the Electronic Traveller Authorisation system and the Digital Nomad Visa, are designed to make travel easier and more seamless. We must nurture these relationships, expand air access and ensure our tourism products meet visitors’ expectations,” he said.

Welcoming delegates to Durban, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said the city was proud to once again host the world.

“Tourism remains one of the most powerful tools for economic growth, job creation, and social inclusion,” Xaba said.

He noted that Africa’s Travel Indaba continues to unlock investment, partnerships and opportunities for communities across the continent. Durban, he said, is steadily positioning itself as Africa’s leading tourism and events destination through improved global connectivity and new airline routes linking the city to key domestic, regional and international markets.

“Improved air access is opening Durban to greater tourism and investment opportunities, while making our city more accessible to travellers and business delegates alike,” Xaba said.

The Mayor also highlighted the city’s growing sports tourism sector, saying Durban’s world-class stadiums and facilities continue to attract major international sporting events and thousands of visitors annually.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille described tourism as an economic catalyst with life-changing impact.

“According to the recently released Statistics South Africa Satellite Account, by 2024 the tourism sector accounted for 954 000 direct jobs and contributed 4,9% to the country’s GDP. And with a record-breaking 10.5 million international arrivals in 2025, we are no longer speaking recovery - we are speaking growth,” De Lille said.

She said Cabinet’s approval of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan in 2025, co-created with the private sector, marked a major step towards diversifying South Africa’s tourism offerings.

De Lille pointed to significant tourism investments already underway, including the R24 billion expansion of the V&A Waterfront, the R10.5 billion investment into Winelands Airport and the R2.1 billion Club Med Beach & Safari resort in KwaZulu-Natal, set to open in July.

The Minister added that the Department of Tourism continues to drive investment through the Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 officially kicked off on Monday at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre with BONDay (Business Opportunity Networking Day), opened by Deputy Tourism Minister Makhotso Sotyu.

Held under the theme: “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy”, the Indaba runs from 11 to 14 May and brings together delegates, Ministers, exhibitors, buyers, media and tourism leaders from across Africa and the world.

The event coincides with Africa Month celebrations and provides a key platform to strengthen partnerships, unlock opportunities and shape a more inclusive tourism future that benefits communities, entrepreneurs and nations across the continent. - SAnews.gov.za