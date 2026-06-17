African Speakers and Presiding Officers conference to strengthen continental governance

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The leaders of Parliaments from across Africa have come together this week at Emperors Palace in Gauteng for the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers (CSPO) aimed at strengthening governance on the continent.

The weeklong conference kicked off on Tuesday and is co-hosted by Parliament and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

“The CSPOC Africa Region, which brings together 63 parliamentary presiding officers from national parliaments and sub-national legislatures across the continent, will be held under the theme: Proactive Parliaments and Sustainable Development: An Imperative for Political Stability in Africa.

“It is convened under the auspices of the African regional branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association [CPA] - an international association of Commonwealth parliamentarians established in 1911 to promote parliamentary democracy, good governance and cooperation among legislatures across the Commonwealth,” the GPL said in a statement.

Key topics to be addressed during the week include:

The role of Parliamentarians in enhancing public trust in governance

Reforming and developing innovative mechanisms and strategies for effective and proactive parliamentary leadership in Africa’s development

Harnessing the potential of Africa’s youth for sustainable development: the role of Parliaments

Leveraging technology and digital tools for effective and sustainable development

“The CSPOC Africa Region, the largest regional gathering of Commonwealth legislative leaders, seeks to strengthen legislative institutions and advance accountability, effective oversight and sustainable development across the continent.

“The conference provides a platform for parliamentary leaders to exchange experiences and best practices, deliberate on matters of common interest, and explore ways of strengthening democratic institutions in support of sustainable development and political stability in Africa,” the statement read. – SAnews.gov.za