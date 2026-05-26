Africa urged to strengthen space governance for global space economy participation

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Africa’s meaningful participation in the rapidly expanding global space economy will depend not only on technological advancement, but also on strengthening the continent’s legal, policy, regulatory and institutional frameworks for space governance.

This was according to Nomfuneko Majaja, Chief Director of Space Affairs at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and Africa Regional Coordinator for the Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition, during the 17th Africa Regional Round of the competition held at Casa Toscana Convention Centre in Pretoria.

Addressing judges, faculty advisors and students from across the continent, Majaja described the competition as a strategic investment in developing Africa’s next generation of space law and governance professionals.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded that Africa’s future in outer space governance will not only depend on technology and infrastructure, but equally on strong legal minds, sound policy frameworks, international cooperation, and visionary leadership.

“This competition therefore, represents far more than a legal exercise. It is an investment in Africa’s future leadership, diplomacy, innovation, governance, and sustainable development within the global space arena,” Majaja said on Monday.

The annual competition, hosted under the auspices of the International Institute of Space Law (IISL), brings together university law students from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe to argue complex hypothetical disputes before a simulated International Court of Justice.

The first day of the competition coincided with Africa Day celebrations, reinforcing the importance of continental unity and cooperation in advancing Africa’s role in global space governance.

Held under the theme: “Empowering Africa’s Future in Space Governance for Sustainable Space Activities,” the 2026 edition focuses on strengthening Africa’s legal, policy, regulatory, scientific, and institutional capacity to participate meaningfully in the global space economy.

Majaja said the theme underscores the importance of space technologies in addressing socio-economic challenges across the continent, including climate change, agriculture, disaster management, water security, communications, navigation, industrialisation, and environmental sustainability.

She noted that former participants from institutions such as the University of Pretoria, the University of Calabar, and Midlands State University are already contributing meaningfully across various segments of the space economy and governance environment.

“This demonstrates the strategic value of this competition as a long-term investment in Africa’s human capital and future leadership in outer space governance,” Majaja said.

Majaja reaffirmed the dtic’s commitment to supporting responsible and peaceful uses of outer space, strengthening Africa’s participation in international governance processes, and promoting inclusive industrial development and innovation within the sector.

The dtic hosted the competition in partnership with the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) and industry stakeholders.

Participating students will also attend the African Space Policy and Law Conference, to be hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) from 28–29 May 2026, where policymakers, academics, regulators, and industry leaders will deliberate on emerging developments in international space governance and sustainable industrial development. – SAnews.gov.za