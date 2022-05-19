Africa Communications Week an opportunity to promote unity

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites communication professionals and thought leaders to participate in the Africa Communications Week 2022.

Africa Communications Week is a week-long series of events in 20 countries across Africa. It will take place from 23 to 27 May 2022 under the theme: “Ahead of the Curve: What’s Next for Comms in Africa?”.

“It is an opportunity to promote African unity and deeper integration and recommit Africa to a shared destiny,” said Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, of the event at the post-Cabinet briefing recently.

Minister Gungubele will officially open the week alongside the African Union Head of Communications, Ebba Kolando.

The communications festival will feature presentations from Google journalists Initiative Studio, facebook, TikTok, Media Monitoring Africa, the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa, and Research Insights by the GCIS and Brand SA.

Africa Communications Week is observed annually during Africa Month, and it is a global campaign targeting and open to all communications professionals with African interests.

The discussions during the Africa Communications Week for communication professionals and thought leaders will be looking at impacting the current narratives in Africa, accelerating communications through innovation, Africa Free Trade Area agreement communications and effective media platforms.

The various themes to be discussed - highlighting the acceleration of Africa Communications through new mediums and innovation - will provide opportunities to examine how the communication profession can position itself and demonstrate its relevance as a fundamental management discipline that contributes significantly to Africa’s socio-economic rise. – SAnews.gov.za