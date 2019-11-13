Advanced driving skills for bus drivers

Gauteng MEC for Roads, Infrastructure and Public Transport Jacob Mamabolo will engage with all bus companies that have contracts with his department to make advanced driving a compulsory skill for drivers.

This moves comes after two commuters lost their lives and 39 others suffered injuries in a bus accident that happened on Moloto Road near Cullinan in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by this accident. The loss of life on our roads has really reached epidemic proportions. We will continue to intensify our efforts to introduce lifesaving driving skills, as we believe most accidents can be reduced with better methods of driving,” the MEC said.

Mamabolo said the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with ARMSCOR at the Road Safety Seminar last week has paved way for the implementation of this requirement.

The MEC has conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of victims of the fatal bus accident. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Mamabolo further announced that the administrative process to hand over Moloto Road to the National Department of Transport has been completed and the ceremony to mark this transfer will be on Friday. This means that the road will be reclassified as a national road, as announced in August 2019 and confirmed in October.

The MEC has encouraged motorists to exercise extra caution when driving, especially in rainy conditions. – SAnews.gov.za