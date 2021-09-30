Action against GCIS official implicated in Digital Vibes contracts to be determined

Thursday, September 30, 2021

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) says it is undergoing a process to determine the action which should be taken against an official in the department implicated in the R150 million Digital Vibes and Health Department communications contracts.

The SIU found that the National Health Insurance and COVID-19 communications related contracts between Digital Vibes and Health department were “fraudulent and irregular”.

In a statement, GCIS confirmed that in its report into the matter, the Special Investigating Unit had made a finding against an official in the department.

“GCIS has set in motion a process to deal with the SIU findings. This process will determine which cause of action will be taken against the official concerned. The process is guided by the Guide on Disciplinary and Incapacity Matters of the Department of Public Service and Administration.

“GCIS will provide updates to the SIU and the department of Health who referred this matter to GCIS,” the statement read. – SAnews.gov.za

