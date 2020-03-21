Access all COVID-19 facts via WhatsApp

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a messaging service – WHO Health Alert - with partners, WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from Coronavirus.

This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach two billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

The service can be accessed through a link (http://bit.ly/who-covid19-whatsapp) that opens a conversation on WhatsApp.

Users can simply type “hi” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.

It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

The WHO Health Alert was developed in collaboration with Praekelt.Org, using Turn (www.Turn.io) machine learning technology.

SA COVID-19 resource portal

Closer to home, South Africans can access all the information on COVID-19 in the country, on the South African resource portal on https://sacoronavirus.co.za/.

Similarly, South Africans can text “hi” to the WhatsApp Support Line: 0600-123456 to activate the conversation.

For emergencies, the public can call the Emergency Hotline: 0800 029 999. – SAnews.gov.za