AARTO rollout date delayed due to COVID-19

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The national rollout date for the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act has been postponed as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

In August 2019, the AARTO Bill was signed into law. Although no date was officially promulgated, it was intended to take national effect by mid-2020.

The Transport department said the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak severely compromised the capacity of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which is the entity responsible for the rollout of AARTO.

As a result of the outbreak, RTIA could not determine the rollout date and has suffered severe loss of revenue to support the preparatory activities.

“For this reason, RTIA is in no position, at this stage, to successfully conduct the national rollout of AARTO. The situation will be reviewed in due course for further determination as to when the rollout date will be promulgated,” said the department. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Thousands receive R350 grant in KZN

10616 Views
29 May 2020

Youth Month full of opportunities

1345 Views
03 Jun 2020

Government to study lockdown regulations judgment

1293 Views
03 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

128775 Views
29 Apr 2020

1.5 million Gauteng workers receive UIF relief

1140 Views
03 Jun 2020

Mbalula confident airports are COVID-19 ready

905 Views
03 Jun 2020

SA News on Facebook