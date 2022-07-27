521 people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19

South Africa recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 4 003 502.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng reported 238 new infections, followed by 97 in the Western Cape, 79 in KwaZulu-Natal, 43 in the Eastern Cape, 21 in Mpumalanga and 20 in the North West. Meanwhile, the latest data shows that the rest of the provinces logged less than 20 cases.

The Department of Health said seven more people lost their lives to COVID-19, of which two died in the past 48 hours.

This means the country's death toll now stands at 101 962 since the outbreak.

In addition, hospital admissions currently stand at 1 011, of which 12 patients were admitted on Tuesday.

The information is based on the 25 948 518 tests conducted in both public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, the department reported that it administered 15 703 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last reporting cycle.

Data also shows that 20 242 420 adults are jabbed in South Africa, of which 18 456 377 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 2 624 917 children aged between 12 and 17 are vaccinated.

Globally, as of 726 July 2022, there have been 568 773 510 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6 381 643 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za