41 young people graduate from cookery programme

The Department of Tourism has empowered 41 graduates who participated in the Professional Cookery Programme with skills development and work experience.

The Professional Cookery Programme was a one-year programme targeting unemployed youth in the Northern Cape that aims to upskill and ensure employability within the hospitality industry.

“Tourism is a vital contributor to the South African economy. With its extensive value chain and labour absorption capacity, it is acknowledged as a tool for economic development, playing a significant role in responding to the country’s socio-economic challenges. It is a sector that is people driven and we as a department aim to create an environment for sustainable employment and economic growth,” the department said on Tuesday.

This programme commenced in 2021 and entails 30% theory and 70% workplace experiential training with graduates receiving a National Certificate in Professional Cookery accredited by Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality and Sports Sector Education and Training Authority (Cathsseta).

Collaborative partnerships with industry stakeholders offering in-house practical training for learners, has contributed to the success of the initiative.

Thirty-year-old Modiegi Mmankgeli from Kimberly said the programme has given her an opportunity to be employable.

“This programme gave me the chance to write my story again and have a new beginning as I was unemployed and impacted by the pandemic. I am thankful to the Department of Tourism for making my dreams come true,” Mmankgeli said.

Bohlokoa Ntsau, 20, said since participating in the programme she has grown in character.

“I’m more determined in pushing forward with my cookery career and I have a clear vision of my future,” Ntsau said.

The department said this talent boost enhances the Northern Cape’s tourism experience.

“As we are entering the holiday period, we focus on excellent service and creating memorable experiences to meet and exceed the expectations of visitors. The department continues to advance the tourism and the hospitality experience as this reaffirms its commitment to training and development, which will yield many happy returns and contribute to the tourism recovery plan. This intervention plays a major role in the tourism value chain,” the department said. –SAnews.gov.za