3500 GIZZU portable power stations recalled

All persons in possession of GIZZU 300Wh and 500Wh Portable Power Stations have been urged by the National Consumer Commission to immediately stop using them and return them to the supplier.

“The importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution (Pty) Ltd, informed the commission of the precautionary recall of these products following reports of fire hazards. These devices combusted while charging,” said the commission in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the importer, the product was imported from China and sold by Takealot.com, Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and Hifi Corp.

“The affected devices have a battery manufacturing flaw which presents a possibility of the product self-combusting and melting when it is charging. In cases where the product’s battery does self-combust, a non-toxic cloud of smoke is released, which may present a fire hazard to nearby furniture,” said the commission.

Consumers are urged to look for the following product description to determine whether the products in their possession form part of the recall:

GPS30011220001-GPS30011220070 PPS30011220001-PPS30011220800 GPS30011220071 -GPS30011221170 PPS30001230001- PPS30001230502 GPS30012220001-GPS30012220800 GPS30012221601-GPS30012221630 GPS30012220801 -GPS30012221600 GPS30001230801-GPS30001231608 GPS30001230001-GPS30001230800 GPS50011220001-GPS50011220700 GPS50011220701 -GPS50011221700 PPS50001230001 -PPS50001230502 GPS50012220001-GPS50012221170 GPS50012222341-GPS50012222372 GPS50012221171 -GPS50012222340

Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said while the supplier says the recall affects a small number of units, the safety of South African consumers is of utmost importance, all the time.

“This recall comes at the time where South Africans are grappling with the effects of rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent the effects of load shedding. It is estimated that 3500 units were sold,” she said.

To check if your unit is affected, please visit https://www.syntech.co.za/gizzu-power-station-query-tool/ and enter your device’s serial number. The site will guide you through the process, and how to manage the device safely.

Mabuza said the protection of consumers remains the commission’s priority.

“Therefore, we call upon producers and importers of goods to prioritise the safety of consumers by doing everything in their power to ensure that they produce or import goods that that are safe and are fit for purpose. The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines”. – SAnews.gov.za