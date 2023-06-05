320 suspects nabbed under Operation Shanela in N West

The South African Police Service’s “Operation Shanela” is gaining momentum, with the police in the North West arresting 320 suspects this past weekend.

According to the Office of the Provincial Police Commissioner, the suspects were arrested during an intensified crime prevention and combating operation for crimes ranging from robbery, murder, rape, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession and dealing in drugs to illegal dealing in liquor.

In one of the operations, the police said they apprehended a 32-year-old man, Riaan Spies, at Skietfontein smallholding in De Wildt, near Brits, for possession and dealing in drugs.

“The accused was arrested on Thursday during a multidisciplinary crime intelligence-driven operation after the team executed a search warrant. During the search at the accused’s place, the team discovered drug manufacturing equipment, as well as chemicals used to manufacture drugs,” the police said.

Law enforcement discovered about 4 000 ecstasy tablets, computer equipment and a tablet gadget.

The accused was remanded in custody upon appearance before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 2 June 2023.

He is expected to reappear before the same court on Friday, 9 June 2023, for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, in the Bokamoso policing precinct, a multidisciplinary team - comprising Rustenburg Crime Intelligence, Rustenburg K9, Public Order Police (POP) and detectives - dealt with illegal liquor outlets on 2 June.

The team raided and shut down three illegal liquor outlets, and confiscated liquor worth R58 525 and other shebeen operating equipment.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, has since thanked all the members for their commitment to ensuring safer communities through the execution of various crime prevention and combating actions. – SAnews.gov.za