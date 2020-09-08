31 cattle donated to feed communities in N West

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will on Thursday donate 31 culled cattle to the provincial Department of Social Development as part of its food relief programme.

The cattle will be slaughtered and the meat distributed to feed those in need and those who have been severely affected by the extended COVID-19 lockdown across the North West province.

“Working with the provincial Department of Social Development, deserving households will be identified and the meat will be distributed to them, especially child-headed homes.

“The gesture of donating the meat is to contribute towards fighting food and nutrition insecurity, and restoring the dignity of the most vulnerable people in the province,” the department said on Tuesday.

The handing over ceremony will be held at the Potchefstroom College of Agriculture. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

37582 Views
25 Aug 2020

COVID-19 TERS payments extended to 15 September

488 Views
08 Sep 2020

International travel restrictions, curfew remain under level 2

21086 Views
15 Aug 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

63487 Views
18 Jun 2020

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

21375 Views
23 Jul 2020

Teacher Connect ensures safer schools

187 Views
08 Sep 2020

SA News on Facebook