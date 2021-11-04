3 in every 5 people aged 50 and above now vaccinated in SA

Three out of every five people aged over 50 in South Africa have now received a COVID-19 vaccine, as government races to inoculate as many citizens before the end of 2021.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, announced this during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the Minister, this means one-third of the over 50s are now jabbed.

Cabinet has applauded South Africans who have chosen to protect themselves and their loved ones by vaccinating against the Coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa has already administered over 22 million vaccine doses.

“We need to get to five out of five in this age group by the end of the year to kill the power of the anticipated third wave,” he stressed.

He also announced that the country’s next Vooma Vaccination Weekend will be held on 14 November in all provinces.

“This is an opportunity for unvaccinated people to join our nation's fight against COVID-19 by taking the free vaccines at any of the vaccination sites across the country.”

Cabinet reminded people to ensure that they take the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be fully protected.

“Vaccines help prevent serious illness; hospitalisation or death from COVID-19,” he added.

According to the Department of Health’s latest data, South Africa has distributed 22 799 682 vaccine doses.

In addition, the country is now home to 12 620 892 or 31.4% fully vaccinated adults out of the 40 million government is targeting. – SAnews.gov.za