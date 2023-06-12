200 trainees join KZN Transport dept

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department has welcomed the recruitment of 200 Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) trainees, who will boost road safety efforts in that province.

As part of government’s efforts to create jobs for youth, the department recently conducted over 7 000 assessments of prospective applicants, who came from all corners of KZN.

These included more than 3 500 applicants processed at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban, and 3 500 processed at KwaCaluza Community Hall in Pietermaritzburg

Acting Transport MEC, Sboniso Duma, who conducted oversight visits in some of the centres, said he is satisfied with the credibility of the recruitment process.

Duma said the mass job creation campaign is part of the commitments and interventions by the provincial government in reducing levels of unemployment and driving skills development.

He said this will also improve the capacity of law enforcement agencies, and ensure visibility on the road.

“The unprecedented interest by young people proves the correctness of our bold plans to invest in massive job creation. We are also encouraged by the fact that the department ran a very clear selection process.

“Equally, the department has learnt lessons from the painful past experiences when it comes to recruitments of this nature. The cohort of new RTI trainees will assist in building the capacity of the department to fight lawlessness on the road,” Duma said. – SAnews.gov.za