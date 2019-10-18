18 held for fraud

Friday, October 18, 2019

Eighteen officials were arrested at two privately-owned vehicle testing stations in Polokwane, Limpopo for allegedly issuing roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically examined.

“The officials allegedly used the identity particulars of unsuspecting individuals repeatedly to process and authorise roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were never physically brought to the testing stations,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Corolla which is aimed at addressing allegations of fraud and corruption at vehicle testing stations in Limpopo.

A total of 32 officials were arrested in different parts of the province this week as part of the operation. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

