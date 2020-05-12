11 350 test positive for COVID-19

South Africa has recorded 698 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 11 350 cases and 206 deaths.

There were no new deaths recorded overnight.

“A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date with 13 630 done in the past hours,” Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The Western Cape recorded 484 news cases and has a total of 6 105 cases; Gauteng recorded 43 new cases and has a total of 2 014 cases.

The Eastern Cape recorded 148 new cases and has a total of 1 504 cases; KwaZulu-Natal has 22 new cases and a total of 1 394 cases.

Meanwhile, North West recorded one new case and has a total of 51 cases.

Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape did not record any new cases on Tuesday. -SAnews.gov.za