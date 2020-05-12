11 350 test positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

South Africa has recorded 698 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 11 350 cases and 206 deaths.

There were no new deaths recorded overnight. 

“A total of 369 697 tests have been conducted to date with 13 630 done in the past hours,” Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The Western Cape recorded 484 news cases and has a total of 6 105 cases; Gauteng recorded 43 new cases and has a total of 2 014 cases.

The Eastern Cape recorded 148 new cases and has a total of 1 504 cases; KwaZulu-Natal has 22 new cases and a total of 1 394 cases.

Meanwhile, North West recorded one new case and has a total of 51 cases.

Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape did not record any new cases on Tuesday. -SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

103607 Views
29 Apr 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

64083 Views
02 Apr 2020

Basic Education to give an update on school reopening

981 Views
12 May 2020

Home Affairs services available during lockdown

18542 Views
31 Mar 2020

Loan applications open for COVID-19 hit business

953 Views
12 May 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

42912 Views
21 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook