11 125 more people test positive for COVID-19 in SA

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases continue to soar, with over 11 000 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The country has reported 11 125 new COVID-19 cases.

This means there are now 3 031 694 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province after 7 929 people tested positive, followed by 807 in the Western Cape and 687 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate,” the NICD said on Sunday.

In addition, the COVID-19 death toll is now nearing 90 000.

Citing the Department of Health, the NICD said the death toll is now 89 966 after one more patient lost the battle to the respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions have now increased to 3 268 after 28 more people were admitted in the past 24 hours.

In addition, the department reported that it administered 22 145 new COVID-19 jabs, of which 5 452 were given to children aged between 12 and 17.

Data also shows that South Africa is now home to 14 764 570 or 36% fully vaccinated adults, while a total of 591 022 adolescents are now jabbed.

In addition, the department has now administered 183 866 booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Globally, as of 3 December 2021, there have been 263 563 622 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 232 562 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za