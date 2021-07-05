100 water tanks delivered to Nelson Mandela Bay

A total of 100 water tanks and 10 tankers have been procured and delivered to Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality to ease water supply challenges due to the ongoing drought effects in the area.

The procurement and the delivery of water tanks and tankers by Rand Water comes after Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited the area in April, where she made a commitment that the services of the entity will be enlisted to supplement the existing efforts to deal with drought effects in the area.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is facing serious drought phenomenon, causing the Algoa Water Supply System with six dams supplying water to the area to decline to paltry 10.9% levels in the past week. One of the major dams in the [Algoa Water Supply System], Kouga Dam is almost empty at 4.2%.

“Municipalities that are set to benefit from this intervention include Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Ndlambe and Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipalities,” department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau said.

The department has reiterated its call and urged members of the public to use water with utmost care and avoid any drop of water going to waste. – SAnews.gov.za