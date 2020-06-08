10 KZN liquor outlets close

Monday, June 8, 2020

Ten out of 747 licensed liquor premises inspected in KwaZulu-Natal have been shutdown for contravening the COVID-19 regulations.

According to a statement from the office of the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the common areas of contravention include failure to close according to trading times, sale of expired liquor, failure to screen employee and patrons’ hands and ensuring social distancing.

Alcohol sales are now open under level 3 from Monday through Thursday between 9am and 5pm for home consumption.

“The sale of expired liquor and mixers is one of the common areas of contraventions that has been picked up by inspectors,” MEC Dube-Ncube said on Saturday.

The department said it would continue with the inspection conducted by the KZN Liquor Authority, South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies throughout the week. 

“The KZN liquor authority is empowered to recommend the suspension of the liquor license until the end of a lockdown or for three months.

“It should be emphasised that inspectors will continue to act firmly should there be any evidence indicating the violation of the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licensing Act,” the MEC said.

Meanwhile, the department said it was grateful to the majority of liquor traders and license holders in general who are complying with the COVID-19 regulations governing the sale of liquor during this period.

“We reiterate as the department that these regulations are aimed at ensuring the health and safety of customers, workers, liquor traders and the people of this province as a whole,” she added. – SAnews.gov.za

