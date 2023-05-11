1 500 informal settlements targeted for upgrading

The Department of Human Settlements has, in the medium-term, set a target of 1 500 informal settlements for upgrading, through an Informal Settlement Upgrading Programme (ISUP).

Presenting the department’s R35 billion budget allocated for 2023/2024 financial, Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said to date, a total of 1 269 informal settlements are at various phases of upgrading process.

“This programme has immense challenges, which we plan to overcome by entering into social compacts with communities and ensuring that suitable land parcels are acquired to build houses for our communities,” Kubayi said.

The Minister acknowledged that the number of informal settlements is on the rise and equally noted that the department’s resolve to improve the lives of the people in informal settlements remains.

“The involvement of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to improve people’s lives is an absolute imperative. In this regard, we have initiated conversations with NGOs such as Abahlali baseMjondolo and many others who are willing to collaborate with us to tackle disaster response, social facilitation, reblocking and consultation with informal dwellers when projects are introduced.

“I express my gratitude to NGOs like the Gift of the Givers and Al-Imdaad, that continue to assist communities with immediate relief essentials. These organisations joined us as we handed over building materials and other necessities to bring immediate relief to households affected by the fire at the Dakota Informal Settlement in eThekwini and have been assisting in many other areas,” Kubayi said.

Kubayi also announced that she will in June this year, lead a delegation to the United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi for the tabling of a Global Action Plan for adoption.

Once adopted, she said, the Global Action Plan will create a platform for countries to coordinate, collaborate, and strengthen their partnerships in eliminating slums and informal settlements and building sustainable cities.

This follows an international meeting with United Nations Habitat (UN-Habitat), hosted by the South African Government in October 2022, to launch a framework for a Global Action Plan on Slums and Informal Settlements.

The Global Action Plan Framework on Informal Settlements and Slums is a necessary tool for the world to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 11.1, which is to “ensure access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services and upgrade slums”.

Kubayi said South Africa was an active proponent of the inclusion of SDG 11 in Agenda 2030 and ensured that the issue of informal settlements and slums was adequately addressed, even in the New Urban Agenda.

“We are also utilising our membership of Cities Alliance, whose management Board is chaired by our very own Professor Thuli Madonsela, to intensify our fight against urban poverty, hunger and deliver sustainable development.

Financial resources for blocked projects

Kubayi acknowledged that blocked projects continue to deny the people an opportunity to get their houses, and due to this, she said the department has placed blocked projects as part of the priorities by allocating financial resources and technical expertise in provinces and municipalities.

“Crippled by instability and lack of technical capacity, she said, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality was one of the worst performing municipalities in Human Settlements.

“Through the intervention of the National War Room, several projects were unblocked, and the municipality is well on its way to meet its targets. In March 2023, I handed over more than 270 houses in Polar Park and Qaqawuli housing projects as result of the intervention.

The department’s R35 billion budget includes R19.2 billion allocated to provincial grants, R12.5 billion for municipal grants, R520 million for emergency housing response and R1.7 billion, which will be transferred to Human Settlements entities. – SAnews.gov.za