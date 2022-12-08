1 350 ambulances to be deployed across SA during festive season

The National Health Department announced on Thursday that it will deploy 1 350 ambulances across the country’s major high-traffic volume routes during the festive season.

“The department has been inundated with media and public enquiries in the past few days about the emergency medical services and capacity, especially as the country enters the festive season, which is associated with a high rate of accidents and trauma,” said Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla.

According to Phaahla, 384 ambulances will be deployed in Gauteng, 222 in KwaZulu-Natal, 209 in the Eastern Cape, 120 in Limpopo, 118 in Free State, 84 in the North West, 74 in the Western Cape, 72 in Mpumalanga and 67 in the Northern Cape.

Updating the media on the progress on various health issues, the Minister said the department will target the national routes, including the N1, N2, N3, N4, N5, N6, N7, N10, N12 and N14.

According to the Minister, the emergency medical system (EMS) in all provinces have festive season contingency plans – aligned to the Arrive Alive Campaign and Road Safety Awareness, led by the Department of Transport.

While the deployment periods vary within provinces, Phaahla said the heightened focus for the 2022/23 festive period will commence from 14 December 2022 to 20 January 2023.

The Minister told the media that the associated risks during the festive season include vehicle accidents, pedestrian-vehicle accidents, domestic accidents, domestic violence, and gender-based violence and femicide.

They also noted the increased crime rate, alcohol poisoning, risks-related to recreational or sporting activities, drownings and gang violence and mass casualty incidents during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, he said each province will be allocated EMS according to the needs and demands.

These include ambulances, rapid response units, aeromedical services and disaster buses.

“We have roped in the private sector EMS to augment our current capacity through existing service level agreements.” – SAnews.gov.za