SA reaffirms commitment to inclusive, sustainable future through education

Government has endorsed and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to achieve a more resilient, equitable, inclusive, peaceful and sustainable future through education.

Speaking at the G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting 2022, which is currently underway in Bali, Indonesia, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande said South Africa embraces the G20 on Education vision, as contained in the theme under the Indonesia Presidency, “Recover together, recover stronger through education”.

“This vision is aligned to South Africa’s priorities and interventions set out in our country’s approach to dealing with [the] post-COVID-19 era, that is, we simply just do not return to pre-COVID times which is in line with our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to move forward to new heights and a new period of reconstruction and development,”

“We thus pledge to continue to work with the G20 and other partners to expand and deepen solidarity and international partnerships which enable the sharing of resources [and] expertise.”

The three-day G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting 2022 got underway on Wednesday and is expected to conclude on Friday. The meeting is convened by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia.

The session is held under this year’s G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) theme, "Recover, Reimagine, and Rebuild Stronger".

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies, and holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity.

Nzimande expressed his gratitude to Education, Culture, Research and Technology Minister Nadiem Anwar Makarim and the Government of Indonesia for their leadership and hospitality in convening and organising the meeting. – SAnews.gov.za