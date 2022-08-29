SA participates in G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, will be attending a three-day G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting 2022 to take place in Bali, Indonesia.

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place from 31 August to 2 September 2022, is convened by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia.

The meeting will be held under this year’s G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) theme, "Recover, Reimagine, and Rebuild Stronger".

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world’s major developed and emerging economies, and holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity.

Together, the G20 members represent more than 80% of the world gross domestic product (GDP), 75% of international trade and 60% of the world population.

Starting in 1999 as a meeting for the Finance Ministers and central bank governors, the G20 has evolved into a yearly summit involving Heads of State and Government.

In addition, the Sherpa meetings (in charge of carrying out negotiations and building consensus among leaders), working groups and special events are also organised throughout the year.

On 31 August, the high officials representing various countries will have the chance to meet in the Fourth G20 EdWG Meeting to finalise the Education Ministers’ Declaration and the G20 Education Report 2022.

“On 1 September, the meeting will adopt these two deliverables and the Ministers will have the opportunity to share their perspectives on this year’s G20 EdWG theme. Minister Nzimande will share publicly the South African perspective on the theme during the proceedings of the conference,” the department said in a statement.

Nzimande will be accompanied by Higher Education and Training Director General, Nkosinathi Sishi.

The members of the G20 include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organisations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation. – SAnews.gov.za