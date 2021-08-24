President Ramaphosa to participate in G20 meeting

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday travel to Germany to attend a G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) meeting to take place in Berlin on 26 and 27 August 2021.

President Ramaphosa has been invited by Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel.

The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the G20 German Presidency in 2017 to promote private investment into the African continent.

Currently, 12 African countries have joined the initiative. These include Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

South Africa, which is a member of the G20, co-chairs the initiative alongside Germany.

The Berlin meetings will include a G20 Investment Summit, as well as a separate meeting of Heads of State and Heads of Government, where discussions will take place on ways in which to improve the business environment and increase investment in Africa.

The conference will also discuss vaccine production in Africa, which is key to enabling African countries to build back stronger, faster and more inclusively, and ensuring that the post-pandemic African economies become more resilient and equitable.

“President Ramaphosa is scheduled to have a meeting with Chancellor Merkel to discuss bilateral and regional issues,” the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor. – SAnews.gov.za

