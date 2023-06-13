ILO member states called to increase efforts to deal with child labour

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has called on the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) member states to ramp up efforts to deal with the scourge of child labour and other indignities people experience while trying to earn a living.

“Our stance on child labour is clear. It is a criminal offence to employ children when they should be at school. Childhood is a critical time for growth, learning, and development," Nxesi said.

Nxesi made the call during a high-level side event held alongside the session of the International Labour Council (ILC), to mark the World Day Against Child Labour on Monday.

Nxesi is leading a tripartite South African delegation, including government, workers and employer's representatives to the ILO 111th Session of the International Labour Council held in Geneva from 5-16 June 2023.

Speaking at the side event, dubbed “Social Justice for All: How to End Child Labour”, Nxesi reminded the delegates of the adoption of the Durban Call to Action by ILO member states and social partners, which outlines strong commitments to end child labour through making decent work a reality.

The Durban Call to Action also outlines ending child labour in agriculture, strengthening the prevention and elimination efforts, realising children's rights to education, achieving universal access to social protection, and increasing financing as well as international cooperation.

“These commitments reflect our collective determination to create a world free from child labour and promote social justice for all. The target of 2025 is just around the corner, so it is important that we ramp up our efforts to deal with this scourge and other indignities people experience while trying to earn a living,” Nxesi said.

The Minister however, emphasised that members should recognise that the journey to eliminate child labour is far from over, warning that COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, and humanitarian crises, threaten to reverse the progress made.

He also noted that today, approximately 160 million children worldwide are still trapped in child labour, depriving them of education, opportunities, and rights.

“We must address the root causes of child labour, such as poverty, inequality, and lack of education, while promoting decent work for adult workers. ILO member states strive to implement strong legal frameworks, international labour standards, and social dialogue.

“Member states should also prioritise universal access to quality education and social protection, along with measures to alleviate poverty and economic insecurity. By addressing these fundamental issues, we can all eliminate child labour and create a just and equitable society” the Minister said.

He further called for commitment from member states to renew their commitment to this noble cause.

“Let us strengthen our partnerships and collective efforts to eradicate child labour and build a future where every child can grow, learn, and thrive. Together, we can create a world that upholds social justice for all, leaving no child behind," Nxesi said.

111th ILC Session

Meanwhile, delegates from the ILO's 187 member states attending the 111th Session of the International Labour Council, will tackle a wide range of issues, including apprenticeships, labour protection and a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies.

The members will engage and discuss the reports of the Chairperson of the Governing Body and the Director-General outlining the current labour market landscape, challenges and policy responses.

The members will also adopt the Programme and Budget: critical for the operations of the organisation and engage on the report on the application of Conventions and Recommendations – these deals with alleged violations of international standards and countries are called upon to account for alleged violations and sanctioned. – SAnews.gov.za