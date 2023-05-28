SA to participate in SADC Parliamentary Forum EXCO meeting

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is leading a South African Parliament delegation to the Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF), currently underway in Mahe, Seychelles.

The EXCO is holding the meeting, taking place from 27 to 28 May 2023, ahead of the 53rd SADC Parliamentary Forum Plenary Assembly Session that is scheduled to take place in Dar Es Salam - Tanzania from 2 to 8 July 2023.

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the meeting is to receive reports from the President of the Forum and sub-committees on progress made in the implementation of its decisions, and the programme of action towards regional economic integration, as well as safety and security.

“The Forum is also expected to review its financial situation and assess the state of readiness for the 53rd SADC PF Plenary Assembly in Tanzania,” Mothapo said.

The SADC PF is composed of 15 Parliaments of countries that are in the Southern African region, representing over 3 500 parliamentarians.

Member Parliaments of the SADC PF include Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Speaker is accompanied by Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, Darren Bergman, and Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George. – SAnews.gov.za