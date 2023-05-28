President Ramaphosa to attend inauguration of Nigerian President

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today, travel to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinub to take place on Monday.

South Africa and Nigeria maintain a strategic partnership in pursuit of strengthened bilateral co-operation and towards the fostering of peace, stability, and economic development on the continent.

Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya highlighted that the two countries share a common vision on issues of political and economic integration in Africa, the need for sustainable conflict resolution and the need for the reform of multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“South Africa and Nigeria are engaged in growing economic cooperation, as evidenced by increasing trade and mutual investments. South Africa and Nigeria account for approximately a third of Africa’s economic output, with each accounting for 60% - 70% of the economies in their sub-regions,” Magwenya said. – SAnews.gov.za