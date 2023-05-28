President Ramaphosa to attend inauguration of Nigerian President

Sunday, May 28, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa will later today, travel to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinub to take place on Monday.

South Africa and Nigeria maintain a strategic partnership in pursuit of strengthened bilateral co-operation and towards the fostering of peace, stability, and economic development on the continent. 

Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya highlighted that the two countries share a common vision on issues of political and economic integration in Africa, the need for sustainable conflict resolution and the need for the reform of multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“South Africa and Nigeria are engaged in growing economic cooperation, as evidenced by increasing trade and mutual investments. South Africa and Nigeria account for approximately a third of Africa’s economic output, with each accounting for 60% - 70% of the economies in their sub-regions,” Magwenya said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Government takes steps to protect women and children

36365 Views
09 Aug 2020

President Ramaphosa appoints panel to investigate docking of Russian vessel

265 Views
28 May 2023

President Ramaphosa to attend inauguration of Nigerian President

284 Views
28 May 2023

Deputy President commends efforts in bringing stability to Macadamia Farm

303 Views
28 May 2023

SA called to unite to protect children

222 Views
28 May 2023

Presidency responds to Electricity Minister's role

284 Views
28 May 2023

SAnews on Twitter