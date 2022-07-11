Mohai leads SA delegation to SADC Parliamentary Forum

Chief Whip of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Seiso Mohai, is leading a South African parliamentary delegation to the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF) 51st Plenary Assembly Session taking place in Malawi from 11 to 14 July 2022.

The plenary session is hosted in collaboration with the Parliament of Malawi, as it is their turn to host in line with the forum’s constitution.

Each of the 15 member parliaments has a turn to host on a rotational basis, and South Africa is next in line to host the session.

The SADC PF 51st Plenary Assembly Session is held under the theme, 'Towards Energy Efficiency, Sustainability and Self Sufficiency in the SADC Region'.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said the SADC PF prides itself on being the flag-bearer of democratisation and socio-economic development through harmonising and synchronising laws and policies in the region.

“It is the first inter-parliamentary association with an organ dedicated to monitoring the domestication of laws and international treaties in the form of the Regional Parliamentary Model Laws Oversight Committee,” Mothapo said.

Mothapo said items scheduled during the four-day assembly include an opening ceremony to be addressed by Malawi President, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera; consideration and adoption of the Draft SADC Model Law on Public Financial Management, as well as a review of Executive Committee Reports and Members’ Motions.

“Other plenary objectives and expected outcomes include the promotion of solidarity and inter-parliamentary cohesion amongst member parliaments,” he said.

The South African parliamentary delegation to participate in the SADC PF includes Desmond Lawrence Moela and Nkhensani Kate Bilankulu of the African National Congress (ANC); Darren Bergman of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Ntombovuyo Mente of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). – SAnews.gov.za