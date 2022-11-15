KZN reaffirms commitment to peace, stability

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to working towards advancing peace and stability in Africa, while supporting the efforts of the African Union Peace and Security Council and the African Peer Review Mechanism to address challenges facing the continent.

Dube-Ncube was speaking during the Joint Retreat of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) and African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) in Umhlanga, on Monday

The retreat brings together African government leaders and youth peace ambassadors representing various countries, including Sierra Leon, Burundi, Namibia, Tanzania, Senegal, Cameroon, Uganda, Gambia Nigeria and Chad, among others.

“Over the last 20 years, the African Union has been true to its pan-African origins, as it has come to terms with its expanded mandate and worked hard to make the lives of Africans better for all.

“It is my belief that over the next 20 years, the African Union will continue to go from strength to strength and that we will all look upon an Africa that is thriving, free of conflict and at peace with itself,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said the province takes its lead from the national government and the sustained commitment that South Africa has to the AU project.

“This sustained commitment is reflected in South Africa serving once more as a Member of the PSC, highlighting our readiness to work with other AU Member States to find solutions to the challenges that Africa faces,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier said the retreat is being held at an opportune time, a few days after South Africa’s successful hosting of the Ethiopia peace talks.

“We welcome such a positive outcome and we equally hope that Ethiopia never knows conflict again. The hosting of these recently concluded peace talks is the continuation of our government’s tradition of actively participating in conflict resolution in Africa.

“South Africa has been involved in meditation and negotiations in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Ivory Coast and others. We are indeed proud to add Ethiopia to that list. My hope is that we are able to stamp out any and all threats to peace in Africa and around the world."

Dube-Ncube also shared with delegates that the province has successfully hosted the 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture over the weekend, which was delivered at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

“Prime Minister Mottley reminded us of the umbilical cord that binds all of us as Africans, including those in the diaspora, and of the need to strengthen these bonds of friendship, and solidarity for a better world. Your presence also coincides with the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), an organisation that continues to demonstrate the commitment to work for an Africa that is free of conflict,” the Premier said.

Dube-Ncube further highlighted that KwaZulu-Natal has a long and proud history of hosting African and world leaders. This includes the inaugural summit of the Africa Union hosted in Durban in 2002.

“Leaders from across the continent descended upon Durban to witness history as the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), founded as a pan-African tool to fight colonialism, was transformed into the African Union as we know it today.

“We are also proud that 10 years after its official launch in this city, in 2012, our province gave Africa its first female Chairperson of the AU Commission in Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,” Dube-Ncube said.

The former President of Burundi and chairperson of the AU Panel of the Wise (POW), Domitien Ndayizeye, said women and youth are key in the peace dialogue and “we must include them in all discussions, listen to them”.

“We appeal to Africa to remain in solidarity with each other. We are interdependent as a continent with shared problems,” Ndayizeye.

ACCORD founder and Executive Director, Dr Vasu Gounden, said: “We use the phrase 'conflict prevention' more than we practice it. Prevention is cheaper…. We need to do more to put it into practice.” – SAnews.gov.za