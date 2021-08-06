Committee supports SANDF employment in Mozambique

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence has underlined the importance of regional stability in its support employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to Mozambique to combat acts of terrorism in Cabo Delgado Province.

Committee Co-Chairperson Cyril Xaba said the committee recognised the threat posed by the actions of the extremists, not only to Mozambique, but to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a whole.

“Our support of deployment to the SADC is based on the need to protect and promote the main objectives of the SADC which are to achieve economic development, peace and security, growth, alleviate poverty, and enhance the standard and quality of life of the peoples of Southern Africa that are being undermined and threatened by the insurgents,” Xaba said.

As per Section 201 (3) and (4) of the Constitution, a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa was tabled informing Parliament of the employment of 1 495 members of the SANDF for a service in fulfilment of an international obligation of the republic towards SADC.

The employment of the SANDF members will be from 15 July 2021 to 15 October 2021, and the expenditure expected to be incurred amounts to R984 368 057.

Co-Chairperson of the committee, Mamagase Nchabeleng, said the committee remains confident in the ability, capability and fortitude of the country’s armed forces, and confident that they will carry through their mandate successfully.

“We are also convinced that there is a need to suppress the insurgency at the source to prevent it from spilling over into neighbouring countries,” Nchabeleng said.

The committee added that it remains cognisant of the challenges, especially funding shortfall that impacts the ability of the SANDF to adequately procure needed capabilities to ensure that it operates optimally.

During its Budget Review and Recommendation Report process, the committee put forward these challenges, with an aim of finding lasting solutions to funding shortfall challenges that render the SANDF unable to carry out its work.

However, the committee said it is confident that the funding challenges will not be an impediment to the successful execution of Operation Vikela. – SAnews.gov.za