Russia, African countries agree on cooperation

The Roscongress Foundation has signed a number of cooperation agreements on the first day of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum to establish effective communication between the expert and business communities of Russia and African countries.

The agreements were signed on Wednesday with the Egyptian exporters’ association, Expolink; the National Agency for Investment Promotion of the Republic of the Congo; the Nigerian Investment Promotion Agency; the Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority; the Chamber of Commerce of Burkina Faso; the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Tanzania; the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Abuja; the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce; the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mali, and the Confederation of Business Associations of Mozambique.

Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev said the forum provides the foundation with a unique opportunity to establish a direct dialogue with representatives of the authorities and the business community of the African continent.

“The agreements we signed create fundamentally new opportunities for us and should take communication between representatives of business, State, public organisations and social institutions to a new level. Today we have laid a solid foundation for building long-term and diverse cooperation between Russia and African countries.

“Partnerships in areas such as modern technologies, industry, construction, and many other areas are all being discussed at the Russia–Africa Economic Forum, and I am sure that this will result in long-term mutually beneficial collaboration with our regional partners in African countries,” Stuglev said.

The chairperson of the Board of Directors of Expolink, Khaled El Mikati, noted the Egyptian business community’s high level of interest in cooperation with Russia.

“Collaborating with the Roscongress Foundation creates opportunities for us to build a direct dialogue with our Russian partners, including at the major business events conducted by the foundation, such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Eastern Economic Forum and Russian Energy Week.

“Participating in these events helps us to find methods of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries and build effective communication for the successful implementation of joint projects,” El Mikati said.

The Roscongress Foundation also signed a cooperation agreement with the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Director of the Institute for African Studies, Irina Abramova, said a number of strategic cooperation agreements have been signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic Forum.

“Joint projects will be implemented in the economic, social and humanitarian spheres. The forum served as a platform for dialogue and a meeting place for the expert community and laid the foundation for long-term mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Africa,” Abramova said.

The Russia–Africa Summit and Economic Forum takes place from 23–24 October in Sochi at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.

The events are being organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the co-organizers of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum are Russian Export Center and Afreximbank. – SAnews.gov.za