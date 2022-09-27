Over 1 000 competitors to participate in global skills competition

The WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition (WSC2022SE) will see over 1 100 competitors from 57 countries and regions participate in 61 skill competitions to be held between October and November 2022.

The World Skills competition provides an opportunity to exchange skills, experience and technological innovations.

The Department of Higher Education and Training said the WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) team will compete in 29 different skills, which will be hosted in nine different countries.

“The Department of Higher Education and Training’s championing of the WorldSkills South Africa initiative is in celebration of the talent of young artisans and technicians in the country, but also importantly to serve as an advocacy programme to highlight the importance of the artisan sector in the country’s economy, a sector whose success the department is entrusted with,” said Higher Education Deputy Director, William Somo.

WorldSkills South Africa will on Wednesday host a send-off ceremony, where a number of stakeholders, including the department senior management, will bid farewell to the competitors who will be travelling to nine different countries for the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.

Somo said the send-off ceremony is precede by a Team Building Capacity Workshop, which is currently underway until the evening of 27 September 2022.

“The competitors have already gone through rigorous training in their various trades. The capacity building workshop will develop, strengthen and prepare them mentally, in particular, for the environment in which they will be competing. This will help boost their already high morale as they travel and go into the competition,” Somo said.

The nine countries to which team South Africa will travel for participation at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition include Germany, Denmark, France, Korea, United States of America, United Kingdom, Austria, Switzerland and Finland. – SAnews.gov.za