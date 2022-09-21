KZN Premier joins global leaders at climate change meeting

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, says the call for collective action and partnership of all stakeholders should be the driving force in mitigating the impact of climate change.

Dube-Ncube was speaking on the sidelines of the Under2 Coalition General Assembly, currently underway in New York City (NYC).

The Premier is leading the provincial government delegation joining leading states, regions and other sub-nationals at the Under2 Coalition General Assembly.

Taking place from 19 - 25 September 2022, the General Assembly, which is held during the Climate Week NYC, is the annual meeting of Under2 Coalition Member States, regions, provinces and other sub-nationals.

It brings together global leaders to share knowledge and first-hand experiences of climate action, and to challenge the international community to increase its ambitions and efforts to mitigate climate change.

Climate Week NYC is also a platform for the Africa Region to play a leading role in implementing concrete climate change interventions and to encourage other States to join the coalition and advocate for the net zero emissions target by 2050 without leaving anyone behind.

Dube-Ncube said that on the agenda is a chance for all leaders, together with other sectors of society, to share their global outlook on climate change and climate action.

“The increased prevalence of natural disasters and weather-related catastrophes such as the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal which claimed the lives of over 450 people compels us to intensify our work on mitigating the effect of climate change, including budgeting and mainstreaming, research, education and building resilient infrastructure,” the Premier said.

Dube-Ncube, who is also the Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition representing the Africa Region, said KwaZulu-Natal will use its privileged position of regional leadership of the Under2 Coalition to share best practice, learn and mobilise more support towards climate change programmes.

She said the call for collective action and partnership of all stakeholders, including government, labour, private sector and civil society, to be the driving force in mitigating the impact of climate change, is in line with the South African government’s approach of the District Development Model (DDM).

The DDM calls for an ‘all of government and all of society approach', which advocates for integrated and responsive planning to fast-track development.

“We also call on business to partner with government in combatting the impact of climate change for the survival of business and society at large,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier is joined by MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma. – SAnews.gov.za