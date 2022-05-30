Higher Education to host WorldSkills national competition

The Department of Higher Education and Training will host the fourth WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) Biennial National Competition at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The WSZA National Competition, which kicks off on 7 – 10 June 2022, takes place three years after the 45th WorldSkills International Competition in Russia, Kazan, in September 2019.

The Department noted that it hosts the biennial WSZA National Competition as an important mechanism to promote artisan skills as a viable career choice, as well as to open up potential partnerships with industry.

“The national competition supported by regional competitions provide a critical platform from which the country is able to assess the levels of apprenticeship and artisan training in addition to advocating for the uptake of artisan careers as careers of first choice.

“The WSZA programme also plays a critical role in building bridges between all stakeholders within the apprenticeship and artisan development arena,” the department said in a statement.

Hosted under the theme “It’s Cool to be a 21st Century Artisan”, the 2022 WSZA National Competition will incorporate a two-day WSZA Conference at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre parallel to the National Competition.

National Apprenticeship and Artisan Development Strategy 2030

The department is in the final stages of promulgating the National Apprenticeship and Artisan Development Strategy 2030.

“The conference will be used as a launching pad for the promulgated strategy. Also incorporated at the WSZA National Competition, will be the National Artisan Development Career Festival, which will be hosted in different selected districts of the KwaZulu-Natal province.

“The aim of the career festival is to reduce, among others, the stigma related to artisan careers, provide information on artisan careers and possible career projections,” the department said.

WorldSkills International Competition

The winners at the National Competition will get an opportunity to represent the country at the WorldSkills International Competition in Shanghai, China. They will compete in different skills areas covering different disciplines, including construction and building technology; manufacturing and engineering technology; information and communications; social and personal services; creative arts and fashion; and transportation and logistics, among others.

The 46th WorldSkills International Competition, which was previously scheduled for September 2021 in Shanghai, had to be rescheduled for 12 - 17 October 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

WorldSkills South Africa said the postponement of the international competition afforded member countries, including South Africa, time to focus on local competitions and other related activities in preparation for the international competition.

“The postponement also allowed WSZA time to prepare for the WorldSkills Africa Competition, which took place in Swakopmund, Namibia in March 2022. South Africa participated in 14 of the skills at the WorldSkills Africa competition and managed to bring home eight medals,” WorldSkills South Africa said.

According to WorldSkills South Africa, the WorldSkills Africa competition in Namibia was a huge opportunity for South Africa’s young competitors and prepared them for what will probably be a tough national competition in June.

“WSZA travelled between provinces to host workshops with different stakeholders, monitor and ensure the success of all WSZA provincial competitions in preparation for the 2022 WSZA National Competitions.

“The provincial competitions were a result of a rigorous and transparent sifting process at local competitions which took place at colleges, workplaces and training centres across the country,” WSZA said.

The 46th WorldSkills International Competition will feature over 1 600 competitors from more than 60 countries and regions, competing in over 63 skills. – SAnews.gov.za