Fostering SA, US trade relations

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has held a high-level strategic engagement with South African Consul General in New York, Dr Motumisi Tawana.

The meeting discussed the unlocking of economic opportunities and leveraging on existing trade ties South Africa has with United States.

Joined by Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma, Dube-Ncube held constructive discussions with the Consul General on interventions earmarked to accelerate economic growth and the development of KwaZulu-Natal through employment creation, sustainable development and empowerment initiatives to support entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, held at the office of the South African Consul General in New York on Friday, the Premier said the South African Embassy in the US has previously held a meeting with business people and investors to showcase the KwaZulu-Natal Investment Book, and reinforce the province’s position as an attractive business, investment, and tourism destination.

“Our visit is a continuation of the provincial government’s approach of engaging with the international business community while leveraging on the good relations and partnerships that the South African Consulate-General has with US-based businesses and investors.

“The key areas we are focusing on include trade, commerce, education (student exchange programmes), agriculture, health, information technology, energy generation, and arts and culture,” Dube-Ncube said.

Dr Tawana reassured Premier Dube-Ncube that his office will facilitate linkages between KwaZulu-Natal and US-based investors and businesses, in line with their mandate to promote South Africa’s interests, trade relations and foster relations within the consulate’s area of jurisdiction.

The Premier and MEC also interacted with Ambassador Professor Anil Sooklal, Ambassador at Large for Asia and Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), to discuss the provincial government’s participation next year when South Africa hosts the BRICS 2023 Summit.

South Africa, as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2023, hosted BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Meeting, in New York, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) taking place at the United Nations headquarters from 20-27 September 2022, under the theme “A watershed moment: Unlocking transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

Dube-Ncube led the provincial government delegation joining leading states, regions and other sub-nationals at the annual Under2 Coalition General Assembly held from 19-25 September 2022. -SAnews.gov.za