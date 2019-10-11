Zuma’s stay of prosecution application dismissed

Friday, October 11, 2019

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of his prosecution.

The former president is facing charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multi-billion rand Arms Deal.

According to media reports, Zuma had earlier this year asked the court to strike the matter off the roll.

Reading the order, Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni on Friday morning dismissed the application with costs.

The trial is now expected to begin next week. However, according to media reports, he is expected to appeal today’s judgment. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Selected SARS branches to open on Saturdays

9138 Views
29 Sep 2017

S Africans warned against buying stolen goods

5651 Views
08 Nov 2012

DBE to scrap Multiple Examination Opportunity in 2020

7440 Views
08 Mar 2019

Security officers to get salary increase

134343 Views
17 Sep 2018

Reserve Bank clarifies commemorative coins value

20766 Views
11 Apr 2017

Online learner placement period commences in Gauteng

3463 Views
18 Sep 2019