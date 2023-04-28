Workers’ Day an opportunity to reflect on gains, challenges

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says Workers’ Day will be commemorated on Monday in recognition of the pivotal role workers play in building the economy and society envisaged in the National Development Plan.

South Africa will mark Workers’ Day on Monday, 01 May 2023.

“Workers’ Day allows us to reflect on the gains workers have secured during 29 years of freedom and to identify the challenges workers face in a constrained economy.

“It is also a day for us to recommit ourselves to doing all we can to create opportunities for the millions of South African workers who are unemployed and are unable to exercise their skills or to provide for themselves and those around them,” said the Minister.

She was briefing media in Pretoria on Friday, following this week’s Cabinet meeting.

Ntshavheni said government’s commitment to improving workplace conditions and equity in the labour market is reflected in significant amendments to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and Employment Equity Act which were recently signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa. – SAnews.gov.za