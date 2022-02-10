Weather condition favourable ahead of this evening’s SONA

Favourable weather conditions are expected in Cape Town this evening as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

For the first time in South African history, the SONA will be delivered at the City Hall and outside of the Parliament precinct after the building was gutted in a fire in January.

The South African Weather Service has assured Capetonians and all those who will be in the vicinity of the City Hall for SONA that they can expect fair weather.

According to the South African Weather Service forecaster, Kumsa Masizana, today’s Cape Town weather conditions will range between 24 and 25 degrees.

“No rain is expected for today and later in the evening, there will be some light to moderate wind at 20km per hour,” Masizana said.

Masizana said later in the evening around 7pm, temperatures will drop to 14 degrees which is also favourable as it will be not be too cold or cloudy.

The Cape Town City Hall was where former President Nelson Mandela on 11 February 1990 addressed thousands of South Africans for the first time after his release from 27 years of incarceration.

The theme for the 2022 SONA is “Following up on our commitments: making your future work better,” consistent with the theme of the 6th Parliament.

The theme reinforces the character of a people's Parliament and the spirit of the Constitution, which enjoins the nation to entrench and deepen democracy, and improve the quality of life of all South Africans. – SAnews.gov.za