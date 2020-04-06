Traditional health practitioners support government’s fight against COVID-19

Contact tracing has received a boost with Traditional Health Practitioners (THPs) joining government efforts to fight COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

This commitment was made during a meeting held between government and the THPs National Sector Leaders over the weekend.

This as the number of those infected with the virus, climbed to 1 655, with 11 confirmed deaths on Sunday.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said many citizens consult traditional health practitioners.

“They presented to me that there are many citizens who consult with them and rely on their traditional herbs and remedies for their ailments. Since the lockdown, these THPs have since not been able to provide these herbal remedies to their patients,” said the Minister in a statement.

Sunday marked 10-days of the 21-day national lokckdown announced by Presdent Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

“This will assist in coordinating the approach of them referring patients to public health care facilities should they suspect that they may have the COVID-19 virus,” said the Minister.

In addition, THPs indicated their willingness to participate in government’s campaign for hygienic behaviour to the communities they serve.

This includes the washing of hands, covering one’s mouth when coughing and social distancing.

The sector also expressed its concerns about their non-recognition as essential services providers.

“We acknowledge that government, through the Department of Health has recognised the role of traditional health practitioners through the formation of the interim structure and the passing of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act.”

The Minister said it is important to define the role of these practitioners during the lockdown period.

“Therefore, it is important to properly define their role during this lockdown period. I further emphasised the importance of this sector to comply with all the policies and regulations that government has stipulated, “he said.

This, Mkhize said, will ensure that no one takes advantage of vulnerable citizens in the name of traditional healing.

An agreement was reached that ongoing channel of communication with the department for proper coordination and information sharing be established that will assist in this fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Provincial breakdown of COVID-19

Meanwhile, Gauteng continued to be the leading province with the highest number of confirmed cases at 704, followed by the Western Cape with 454 cases. KwaZulu-Natal followed with 246 confirmed cases.

The Free State has 87, Eastern Cape 31, Limpopo19, Mpumalanga 18, North West 11 and the Northern Cape with eight.

According to data released by the Health Ministry, there were 77 unallocated cases.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 56 873, an increase of 2 936 from those reported on Saturday.

Mkhize conveyed his and government’s condolences to the families of the deceased.

“It is with sadness that we report yet another two deaths related to COVID-19. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa to 11,” he said.

The first deceased patient is an 82-year-old female who was admitted to ICU on 29 March 2020.

She had presented with fever, short breath, body pains, dry cough and sore throat. She also had comorbidities that included hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol.

The second deceased patient is an 86-year-old male who was admitted to hospital on 26 March 2020, with a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia and respiratory distress.

He had an underlying condition of chronic obstructive airway disease (COAD).

The provincial breakdown of the deaths is as follows:

NO. PROVINCE SEX AGE 1 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 48 2 FREE STATE MALE 85 3 GAUTENG MALE 79 4 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 46 5 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 74 6 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 63 7 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 81 8 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 80 9 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 80 10 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 82 11 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 86

African Union’s continental response to COVID-19

On Saturday, South Africa as African Union (AU) Chair convened a meeting of the coordinating ccommittee of the African Union’s continental response to COVID-19.

This meeting was attended by 10 Health Ministers from African countries who received a briefing from the Director of the Africa Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC), Dr John Nkengasong.

At the meeting, AU Health Ministers supported the initiative to coordinate technical experts, researchers and clinicians under the umbrella of the ACDC. – SAnews.gov.za