Taxi industry’s decision not to participate in national shutdown commended

The KwaZulu–Natal Department of Transport has welcomed the decision taken by the taxi industry not to participate in a proposed “national shutdown” on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni said the taxi industry in the province has distanced itself from a proposed shutdown, which would have a further negative economic impact for the province and country as a whole.

“The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), which is the main body representing the taxi industry in the country, has announced that taxis will be operating normally in the province tomorrow.

“Instead, the taxi industry has agreed on an urgent engagement with government to find mitigative measures, which will assist to reduce the impact of the ongoing petrol hikes on their transport operations. The meeting with government is confirmed for tomorrow [Friday],” Nkonyeni said.

The MEC said such a shutdown would have had undesirable implications in the province that is recovering from COVID-19, July unrests, and the recent floods.

“Any mass action that will disrupt the economy will further harm our recovery efforts. As government, we have agreed to meet with Santaco to discuss the impact of the petrol price hike and to look at possible interventions.

“All businesses will be open and public transport will be available. We will, however, monitor the situation very closely. The province has placed the security cluster on high alert for any possible disruptions,” Nkonyeni said. – SAnews.gov.za