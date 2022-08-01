Suspects to appear in court for alleged murder of mayor

The three suspects who were arrested for allegedly killing the Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality in the Vhembe District, are expected to make their first court appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court today.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were nabbed during intensive police investigations that commenced immediately after the incident had taken place at Shikundu village under Saselamani policing area last Thursday night.

The Mayor and his 18-year-old son were accosted by three suspects who gained access to the premises at about 19:00.

Soon after the shootings, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, visited the scene and immediately assembled a team of investigators led by a Senior Officer to probe the incident.

The team succeeded in apprehending the suspects within a week.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the team for the determination they continue to manifest in probing the incident and has thanked community members for assisting the police in the fight against crime.

The suspects are facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police investigations are continuing. – SAnews.gov.za