Sale of government’s 51% stake in SAA nears conclusion

Government is making strides in concluding the disposal of 51% of its shares in South African Airways (SAA) to strategic partner Takatso Consortium.

In a statement following an ordinary meeting held on Wednesday, Cabinet said progress on the sale to strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium, now hinges on approval from industry bodies.

“The sales and purchase process has now been concluded and signed by the Department of Public Enterprises and Takatso Consortium. The next step involves the approval of this transaction by various regulatory bodies. The public will be updated on further developments in this regard,” Cabinet said.

The strategic partner was announced in June last year in an effort to save the struggling airline after it was put under business rescue and grounded.

SAA has since September last year taken to the air again.

Water strategy

Meanwhile, South Africans will soon be able to have their say on the country’s draft National Water Resources Strategy Third Edition after Cabinet approved it for public comment.

The strategy aims to provide guidance on, among other things, usage, protection, management and conservation of water resources in the country.

“This strategy proposes a strengthened integrated water quality management. It provides for innovative and appropriate technology on water and sanitation. It introduces stricter minimum requirement for the wastewater treatment. The strategy also responds to the National Climate Change Response Strategy.

“Water remains one of the key drivers in the socio-economic development of the country and it makes a significant contribution to the economic recovery programme of government,” Cabinet said.

The monumental flag

Cabinet has also approved a feasibility study which sought to explore possible construction of the South African National Monumental Flag Project.

“Monumental flags are installed by countries to express their identity and pride. Once constructed it will become a national landmark located, also to be a tourist attraction site that will serve to display the country’s brand image.

“The project will be led by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture as part of its mandate of promoting nation-building and social cohesion,” it said.

It is expected that following construction, the giant flag will be hoisted at least 100m high.

UNSECO report

Cabinet has also approved South Africa’s submission of the 2nd Quadrennial Periodic Report to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The report will form part of UNESCO’s Global Report, which is published every four years.

“Member countries are expected to submit their reports every four years. Reports should provide updates on their policies and measures taken to protect and promote diversity of cultural expressions within their countries,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za