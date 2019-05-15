SA reaffirms commitment to partnering with int’l community

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated South Africa’s commitment to working with the international community as the country begins a new chapter after the recently held elections.

Addressing Ambassadors after receiving their letters of credence at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa said South Africa will forever be grateful for the support and friendship received during the years of struggle to end apartheid.

South Africa this year celebrates 25 Years of Democracy as it ushers in the sixth democratic administration.

The President said the Ambassadors and High Commissioners have an important responsibility entrusted on them by their countries. He expressed confidence that they would maintain and advance the solid relations between South Africa and their respective countries.

“It is our sincere wish that through your respective appointments, we strengthen existing ties and forge new opportunities for cooperation.

“This is no small responsibility and I would like to congratulate all of you on your appointments. I am honoured to receive your respective letters of credence,” said the President.

He told the Ambassadors that the General Election on May 8 had been declared by the Independent Electoral Commission, as well as by international observers from the Southern African Development Community and the African Union as free and fair, with credible outcomes.

“The election has demonstrated the stability and vibrancy of our democracy, and the continued engagement of the South African people in the important decisions that affect their lives. This election holds special significance because it has taken place in the year in which we are celebrating 25 years of freedom and democracy,” President Ramaphosa said.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate have been designated by the governments of their countries to serve in diplomatic missions in South Africa.

In total, President Ramaphosa received credentials from 12 Heads of Mission-designates from the Ukraine, Republic of Montenegro, Republic of Botswana, Republic of Guinea, Japan, Hellenic Republic of Greece, Republic of Iraq, Republic of Italy, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Argentine Republic, and the Republic of Serbia. – SAnews.gov.za