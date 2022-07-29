SA gears up for Women’s Month

Government will on Monday officially launch the 2022 Women’s Month at Olive Conference Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The year’s Women’s Month marks the 66th anniversary of the march of approximately 20 000 women to the Union Buildings to petition against the pass laws of the country at the time.

The National Women’s Month programme is based on the ongoing interventions across the work of government, civil society and the private sector within the context of the national priorities outlined by government.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), in partnership with Sports, Arts and Culture, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and various government entities will launch this year’s Women’s Month.

Hosted under the theme, ‘Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Resilience!’, this year’s Women’s Month is a call to action to all of society, government and partners to take tangible steps forward in responding to the most persistent challenges affecting the lives of women and girls.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said this year’s launch of Women’s Month will take the form of a full day workshop on waste management and identifying economic opportunities in the waste sector value chains for women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The department said the workshop espouses the theme for the month, which looks at breaking barriers to accesses in industries dominated by men.

“The workshop will focus on awareness-raising on economic opportunities for women, youth and persons with disabilities in the waste management sector, including through the value chains in the management of waste material and reprocessing/recycling into new products,” the department said.

During the workshop, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, will deliver the keynote address to media and the public signalling the launch of Women’s Month 2022.

The National Women’s Day event is scheduled to take place in Richmond Local Municipality in uMgungundlovu District, KwaZulu-Natal. – SAnews.gov.za