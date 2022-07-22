SA, Cote d’Ivoire strengthen bilateral relations

South Africa and Cote d’Ivoire have concluded what President Cyril Ramaphosa has characterised as very warm and productive discussions.

Addressing the media following official talks at the Union Buildings, the President said the two countries had reviewed the implementation of existing agreements and identified areas for further cooperation.

President Ramaphosa hosted his Cote d’Ivoire counterpart President Alassane Ouattara on an official state visit to South Africa on Friday.

The two statesmen held bilateral discussions and reviewed progress on the implementation of the Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding they signed in December.

They also considered new agreements to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, and review the implementation of economic projects.

President Ramaphosa said it is a matter of great significance that President Ouattara has undertaken this visit to South Africa so soon after his state visit to Côte d’Ivoire in December last year.

“It is an indication of our shared commitment to strengthen bilateral relations. During my visit to Abidjan in December, we signed nine Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding.

“Today, we have witnessed the signing of an additional six agreements,” he said.

Together, the President said, these agreements signal the broad scope of the two countries’ cooperation, covering political, economic, cultural, social and military areas.

“These agreements cover areas of common interest, such as women’s empowerment and gender equality, youth development, employment, sport, social development and social inclusion,” he said.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that the agreements will improve cooperation in economic sectors that have been prioritised as part of the Ivorian National Development Plan 2021-2025 and that are important for South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).

The economic sectors include mining, oil and gas, agriculture, communication and information technology, defence, transport and forestry.

“As part of our shared interest in building a capable, developmental state, our respective schools of government have entered into a cooperation agreement,” the President said.

Trade between Cote d’Ivoire and SA

President Ramaphosa said trade between the two countries is steadily improving.

He highlighted that South African exports to Côte d'Ivoire have recovered after a decline in 2019, and the value of imports from Côte d'Ivoire have doubled over the last five years.

There are currently several South Africa companies operating in Côte d'Ivoire in industries such as telecommunications, broadcasting, banking and insurance.

“There are significant opportunities for investment in several other industries, which we will further explore through the bilateral agreements we have signed.

“We will also be exploring these opportunities through engagements such as the South Africa-Côte d'Ivoire Business Forum this afternoon,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said they expect trade, investment and tourism between the two countries to be further enhanced by the commencement of flights by Air Côte d’Ivoire between Johannesburg and Abidjan.

“It is likely to contribute to increased traffic not only between the two countries, but also between South and the West Africa region.

“We expect the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area to provide a further boost to our trade relations,” he said.

Peace and Security

The two Heads of State further discussed issues of security and stability in their respective regions and across the continent.

“We welcomed the important role played by Côte d’Ivoire in contributing to peace and stability in West Africa and pledged our support within the framework of the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in December 2021,” the President said.

President Ramaphosa said they noted the importance of multilateralism within the global system of governance.

“We agreed to continue to defend and promote the primacy of the United Nations in resolving the challenges facing the international community.

“We are united in our determination to work together to build a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development, good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law,” he said.

Order of South Africa bestowed on President Ouattara

In appreciation of the contribution that President Ouattara has made to the furtherance of the friendship between the two countries, President Ramaphosa earlier bestowed on him the Order of South Africa.

The Order of South Africa (Gold) is awarded to Heads of State and Government who have distinguished themselves to the President of the Republic of South Africa.

“Your Excellency, it has been a great honour to welcome you to our country. I look forward to deepening our cooperation in the interests of our peoples and in the interests of our continent, Africa,” the President said.

President Ramaphosa and President Ouattara will this afternoon address a South Africa-Cote d’Ivoire Business Forum held at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria. –SAnews.gov.za